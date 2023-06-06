Novatr appoints Mishu Ahluwalia as chief of staff and Byjus’ Rajat Tiwari as VP sales

Novatr has announced the appointment of two members to its leadership team to accelerate its growth trajectory. Mishu Ahluwalia has been appointed as the chief of staff and Rajat Tiwari as the vice president of sales.

With more than 22 years of experience, across domains like technology, real estate and e-commerce, Mishu has co-founded two startups; GoHive and Roofpik. Mishu serves as an advisor to multiple startups and is also an early-stage investor. His expertise lies in driving scale for businesses across B2B and B2C verticals and has a successful track record in building sustainable and profitable business models. As the chief of staff at Novatr, Mishu will be responsible for various functions including business growth and strategy, partnerships, crisis management and finance.

Rajat has held leadership roles at leading edtech startups like BYJU’s and Camp K12. An experienced leader in sales and strategy, Rajat is highly skilled in managing large teams, driving tech adoption in sales, establishing cogent sales processes and creating growth opportunities for brands. As the vice president of sales at Novatr, Rajat will play a role in establishing sales processes across verticals and fostering cross-functional collaborations within departments.

“2023 will be a crucial year for us as we double down on our profitability goals and achieve higher benchmarks. During this period, it is important to have partners who can positively contribute to the company’s growth. Mishu and Rajat’s extensive expertise and leadership will be important in the next leg of Novatr’s journey to transform the AEC industry,” Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Novatr said.

The platform offers a range of courses and programs, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and computational design, to help learners build skills and stay ahead of the curve. The brand recently announced that they’ve raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Powerhouse Ventures, Soma Capital, and notable angels like Amit Ranjan, co-founder, Slideshare. Currently, Novatr is clocking an accounting rate of return of $8 million.

