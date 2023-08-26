Nova Dairy, the dairy manufacturer in India has launched a new campaign, ‘Nova Love Knots’, that combines the festive mood with the nutritious attributes of dairy products to symbolise the cherished and unwavering relationship between siblings.

With a Raksha Bandhan theme, the dairy company presents carefully curated dairy gift sets which will provide good gifting option. By offering a range of dairy delights, the company hopes to provide a source of nutritional pleasure in addition to reflecting the intense love siblings share. Nova Dairy products capture the sustenance and love that siblings provide for one another, similar to how the meaning of the Rakhi symbolises protection.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Kuldeep Saluja, managing director, Sterling Agro, said, “Instilling Raksha Bandhan with enduring memories in the hearts of siblings is the main goal of the “Nova Love Knots” initiative. Our aim is to forge a deep connection between Nova Dairy products and the profound emotions that characterise Raksha Bandhan.”

