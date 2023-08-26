scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Nova Dairy rolls out Nova Love Knots campaign ahead of Raksha Bandhan

The campaign aim to forge a connection between Nova Dairy products and the profound emotions that characterise Raksha Bandhan

Written by BrandWagon Online
Nova Dairy
Nova Dairy

Nova Dairy, the dairy manufacturer in India has launched a new campaign, ‘Nova Love Knots’, that combines the festive mood with the nutritious attributes of dairy products to symbolise the cherished and unwavering relationship between siblings.

With a Raksha Bandhan theme, the dairy company presents carefully curated dairy gift sets which will provide good gifting option. By offering a range of dairy delights, the company hopes to provide a source of nutritional pleasure in addition to reflecting the intense love siblings share. Nova Dairy products capture the sustenance and love that siblings provide for one another, similar to how the meaning of the Rakhi symbolises protection.

Also Read

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Kuldeep Saluja, managing director, Sterling Agro, said, “Instilling Raksha Bandhan with enduring memories in the hearts of siblings is the main goal of the “Nova Love Knots” initiative. Our aim is to forge a deep connection between Nova Dairy products and the profound emotions that characterise Raksha Bandhan.”

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 17:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS