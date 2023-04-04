Noise releases new digital ad #SunoDilKaShor featuring its brand ambassador Virat Kohli

Noise, a connected lifestyle tech brand, today released a new digital ad, #SunoDilKaShor, featuring their latest brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. As per the company, the ad establishes Noise smartwatches as lifestyle companions that stand tall with you, helping you level up in the game of life.

Commenting on the ad film, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise said, “The new ad film featuring Virat brings to light our brand and product philosophy, showcasing how our smartwatches have emerged as a reliable companion for consumers, allowing consumers to listen to their noise within, while it takes care of their lifestyle goals. We are certain the audience will connect with it profoundly.”

The new digital film emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices.

Moreover, the ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand’s digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches, the company informed.

Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise added, “Listening to the noise within is a way of life for Noisemakers, enabling us to bring products that seamlessly fit in consumers’ lifestyle. This campaign demonstrates our endeavor to bring forth storytelling in a relatable style to our consumers. It creatively highlights how it is human nature to indulge in guilty pleasures once in a while, when you know you’re in good hands.”

Also Read Famous Innovations appoints Manas Lahiri as chief operating officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook