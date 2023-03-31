Noise appoints Gaurav Mehta as its chief marketing officer

Noise,a connected lifestyle tech brand, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as its chief marketing officer. As per the company, this appointment is in line with the brand’s growth strategy.

In his role as chief marketing officer, Mehta will be leading the marketing function and will be responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts for the company. Working alongside the founders, he will identify key marketing opportunities and have responsibilities that range from creative influence to marketing strategies.

Commenting on the new appointment, Amit Khatri, co-Founder, Noise said, “As we scale up exponentially, our team of experts continues to grow as well. We welcome Gaurav to the Noise family. His rich functional experience and unique blend of business acumen and creativity is just the accelerator we need to venture from here. I am certain that with him joining the leadership team, we are primed for greater milestones.”

Sharing his views on his new role, Gaurav Mehta, chief marketing officer, Noise said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the dynamic team at Noise. Noise has established itself as a market leader in the smart wearable industry with an exceptional growth trajectory. With this new journey, I am confident I will put my knowledge and experience towards building a stronger brand connect.”

Mehta comes with a career span of over two decades. Prior to joining Noise, he was the chief marketing officer at Zupee. Mehta has led the marketing function at key organizations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming. He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and others.

