Noise and Puma partner to advocate fitness

Noise on Thursday announced its partnership with Puma India to emphasize the synergy between fitness and sports in daily lifestyle. As part of the alliance, Noise joins Puma’s #LetThereBeSport campaign with challenges and step streaks on the NoiseFit app.

Speaking on the beliefs of the company, Utsav Malhotra, chief operating officer, Noise said, “At Noise, we have believed that fitness and sports hold a definite correlation driving performance and overall well-being.”

“As we gear up for fitness and sports together, we are looking forward to instilling this belief in a larger community,” he added.

Another interesting leg of the campaign is the ‘NitroRun’ where both brands come together for an in-person run. Both brands advocate fitness by urging people to make sports a part of their daily lifestyle. A community of over 10 million people, the NoiseFit app will engage users to achieve their goals, drawing a direct positive correlation between practicing sports and fitness.

Commenting on the initiative, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing, Puma India, said, “This comes as part of PUMA’s ongoing ‘Let There Be Sport’ initiative, where we hope to inspire India to prioritize sports and fitness across all life stages, be it as the main curriculum in school, or pride of place on one’s resume.”

