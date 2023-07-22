scorecardresearch
Nissan collaborates with Amazon miniTV for dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’; break world record

The collaboration witnessed a new Guinness World Record for the largest on-ground hip-hop dance activity with 1870 dancers

Written by BrandWagon Online
Hip Hop India stands as India's first reality dance show dedicated to hip-hop
Hip Hop India stands as India's first reality dance show dedicated to hip-hop

Nissan Motor India and Amazon miniTV have collaborated for the dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India,’ where they broke the Guinness World Record for the largest on-ground hip-hop dance activity. The feat was accomplished when 1870 dancers united to deliver a hip-hop performance that lasted over five minutes.

“Our endeavour with Hip-Hop India has been to showcase and celebrate this rich underground culture of hip-hop which has now become very popular with the youth. Setting the world record was made possible by the passion of these dancers, and this is unquestionably their triumph,” Girish Prabhu, head of advertising, Amazon India, said.

The Guinness World Records official adjudicators declared the record-breaking moment. The feat coincided with the show’s launch on Amazon miniTV, allowing viewers across India to witness the celebration of hip-hop culture, free of charge. The event occurred at Filmcity in Mumbai with judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi.

Hip Hop India stands as India’s first reality dance show dedicated to hip-hop. Contestants showcase their talent through solo, duo, and group performances, competing for the title of hip-hop champion.

Nissan’s philosophy of daring to achieve what others dream of is evident in the Magnite and the Hip Hop India show. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition, inspired by Japanese theatre and musical themes, is an addition to Nissan’s lineup.

“We are immensely proud of this accomplishment, reflecting Nissan’s unwavering dedication to Outdo. With ‘Hip Hop India’ and the Magnite, we continue to make history and celebrate India’s incredible talent on the global stage,” Mohan Wilson, director- marketing, product and customer experience, Nissan Motors India, said.

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 15:33 IST

