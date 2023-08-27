Nissan and Sony Pictures partners to unveil Gran Turismo movie campaign in India

Sony Pictures Entertainment India in collaboration with Nissan Motors, have unveiled a marketing campaign for ‘Gran Turismo’ a film. Gran Turismo, a racing video game, released under the Sony Play station banner since 1997.

The film premiered in India on August 25, 2023, showcases the story of a group of underdogs who dared to challenge the elite world of motorsports, forever changing the landscape of racing.

Talking about the collaboration, Mohan Wilson, director – marketing, product and customer experience, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, “Gran Turismo captures the essence of Nissan’s ‘dare to do what others don’t’ spirit, where boldness knows no limits. It is a perfect connection with today’s bold and ambitious young generation in India who thrive on the mindset of outdoing expectations and go beyond what seems to be possible to fulfill their aspirations. We believe that by sharing this remarkable story together with Sony we inspire others to chase their dreams fearlessly in a time when Nissan is also embarking on a new journey for the brand in India.”

Also Read Navigating the era of ‘Instants’: Mantras for millenials to ace the social media game

The film celebrates the legacy of GT Academy and underscores Nissan’s mindset of a progressive challenger but also Nissan’s legacy and passion in motorsports. Moreover, the film focuses on Nissan’s bold “dare to do” DNA, showcasing how the brand empowers young talents to achieve aspirations and believe in themselves.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook