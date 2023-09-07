scorecardresearch
Nikon India announces the second season of digital video contest Unlock Your Passion

‘Unlock Your Passion’ provides budding and professional videographers an opportunity to showcase their talent across various genres

Written by BrandWagon Online
The theme for this year's contest is 'Passion-O-Graphy'
Nikon India has announced the second season of the ‘Unlock Your Passion’, an annual digital video contest that aims to celebrate the spirit of passion, creativity and the drive to capture extraordinary moments.

As per the company, ‘Unlock Your Passion’ is a platform offered by Nikon India that provides budding and professional videographers an opportunity to showcase their talent across various genres including fashion, travel, art, ports, food, wildlife, among others.

Talking about the new campaign, Sajjan Kumar, managing director, Nikon India, said, “At Nikon India, we believe in the power of visuals to tell compelling stories; and we understand the power of passion and how it fuels creativity. Through ‘Unlock Your Passion – Season 2’, we aim to provide individuals a platform to channel their inner desires into artistry and celebrate the creativity, talent, and spirit of storytelling.”

Moreover, the theme for this year’s contest is ‘Passion-O-Graphy’ which will cover all unique and individualistic topics. With this campaign, Nikon India encourages participants to share what they love capturing.

Furthermore, the entries shall be judged by a panel of industry experts such as wildlife photographer Gagan Narang, travel and landscape photographer Surbhi Kaushik, fashion photographer and videographer Somnath Roy.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 18:26 IST

