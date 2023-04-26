Nike expands relationship with Cognizant to manage its global technology operations

Cognizant has announced a new agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike.

According to the company, building on the companies’ 14-year history of collaboration, this new agreement will consolidate several Nike’s existing IT support functions.

“We are looking forward to helping drive exceptional customer, employee, and partner experiences at Nike by leveraging hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering. By bridging our retail industry and technology expertise together with our 14-year knowledge of Nike’s business, we are able to equip them with the advanced IT capabilities required to support their global growth and ensure seamless technology experiences for all,” said Sushant Warikoo, head of Cognizant’s Retail Industry Business Unit.

As per the information, with the new five-year agreement, Cognizant will assist both Nike’s customers and employees with their technical support needs. It will also offer onsite and remote support across locations worldwide for resolving all hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones.

Additionally, through Level 1 and 2 support, the company will provide engineering and backend solutions for all of Nike’s enterprise-wide applications, including mobile apps, computer software, and Nike.com. The company is expected to deliver key capabilities for Nike over the next five years, including new self-service capabilities, improved service productivity, and significant cost savings.

