Nihar Naturals Hair Oil launches brand campaign with Alia Bhatt

The campaign features brand ambassador Alia Bhatt in Bangla culture and demystifies the secret to hair

Written by BrandWagon Online
Nihar Naturals Hair Oil has launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt.

As per the company, the campaign revolves around the message ‘Shundor Chul, Shobaar Odhikaar’ and highlights the brand’s position as a progressive brand committed to making beautiful hair accessible to all.

Speaking about the new campaign, and the association with Alia, Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Marico Limited said, “With this ad campaign, we want to highlight how beautiful hair is not a result of any magic but the goodness of coconut and methi in Nihar Naturals Hair Oil which gives thick beautiful hair, becoming the right of every woman. Alia’s natural charm and presence is perfect to highlight this proposition and we are confident that the latest campaign will further strengthen the brand amongst the target audience.”

The TVC begins with Alia Bhatt being serenaded by a group of Bauls, ethnic wandering minstrels from Bengal, who ask her the secret to her long hair. The Bauls then serenade on the popular song, “Boro loker biti, lo lamba lamba chul”, created by singer-songwriter Ratan Kahar to another girl stepping out of a bus with equally gorgeous hair.

Commenting on her partnership, Alia Bhatt said, “I am excited to be a part of the Nihar Naturals family and partner with a brand that truly believes that being beautiful and progressive go hand in hand!”

The film is conceptualised and executed by Team WPP.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 16:17 IST

