Nickelodeon partners with AYUSH Ministry for #YogaSeHiHoga campaign

Nickelodeon has partnered with the AYUSH Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign – #YogaSeHiHoga – marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration.

As part of the campaign, duo Motu-Patlu, Rudra, and Abhimanyu, were seen spreading the message of healthy lifestyle at the yoga event in Jabalpur, performing yoga asanas with vice president of India – Jagdeep Dhankhar, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others.

Commenting on associating with Nickelodeon for the fourth year in a row, Kavita Garg, joint secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said, “The AYUSH Ministry has always supported and encouraged initiatives that promote the practice of yoga. The association between Nickelodeon and the AYUSH Ministry exemplifies the power of entertainment and education coming together to create a positive impact on children’s lives and inculcate in them healthy habits.”

Additionally, the event also witnessed PM Narendra Modi giving a video message addressing the participants about the importance and values of practicing yoga.

In 2019, Nickelodeon celebrated International Yoga Day wherein Nicktoons Motu-Patlu performed Yoga with PM Narendra Modi and 40,000 people at Prabhat Tara ground, Ranchi and collaborated with Mumbai’s Yoga event – ‘Yoga by the Bay’.

“#YogaSeHiHoga initiative aims to introduce yoga as a regular part of children’s lives, capturing their attention from a young age through characters like Motu and Patlu, and we eagerly anticipate further endeavors to engage our future generation,” Grag added.

Moreover, Nickelodeon has been celebrating Yoga Day virtually in partnership with AYUSH Ministry to inculcate yoga habits and highlight the importance of building a healthier immune system.

