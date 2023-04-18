Nickelodeon launches two new homegrown IPs

Nickelodeon on Tuesday announced the launch of two new IPs, ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ starting April 24 2023 from Monday to Friday at noon on Nick and ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samrat’ starting the end of May on Sonic further strengthening its content game.

As per the company, ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ is a sci-fi comedy series based around the alien Abhimanyu and his team of three, who embark on a mission to learn about the unique cultures and ways of life on Earth. In the series, the alien team faces troubles as they try to blend in with humans in their human form, make friends, hide their identity, and overcome adverse situations and threats. ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samrat’ on the other hand is a mythological series that chronicles the adventures of young Krishna and his famous tales, showcasing his journey as a son, warrior, hero, and friend, and bringing alive his playful and mischievous antics.

Moreover, the network claims to have a reach of over 29 million for Nick and 24 million for Sonic in FY22-23.

Speaking on the launch, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, our understanding of kids and the whitespaces in the industry has led us to define the category and fuel its growth. As a responsible storyteller, it has always been our endeavor to deliver category-defining content that sparks imaginations, while being equally sensitive to the needs of our audience. Over the last decade, our long-standing leadership is a testament to Nickelodeon’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality content that resonates with young audiences.”

“At Nickelodeon, we have always crafted stories with love; Both the shows, Abhimanyu ki Alien Family’ and Kanha – Morpankh Samrat are centered around characters that have their individualities, making them extremely endearing and relatable. We are certain both IPs will offer our viewers unmatched entertainment this summer season,” Anu Sikka, head – creative, content, and research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 added.

Kickstarting with ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ marketing, the campaign will witness promotions across platforms. From in-cinema advertising to rolling out ads on connected TVs, the channel will ensure deeper engagement. In addition to this, the channel will also organize screenings and van activations in key metros to create maximum excitement. While influencers will drive interactivity and dance challenges, Nickelodeon will introduce characters along with the show-themed games on the website, Instagram, JioTV STB, and Smartphones. Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Nickelodeon will partner with various high street F&B brands with exciting combos for kids, the company added.

