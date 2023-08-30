Nextiva appoints Senthil Velayutham as chief product and technology officer

Nextiva, a business conversation platform, today announced the appointment of Senthil Velayutham as chief product and technology officer (CPTO).

Velayutham has over a decade of product and technology experience and joins Nextiva to lead the company’s global engineering, product, and technology teams.

Most recently, Velayutham was chief product and technology officer at Trader Interactive, a Goldman Sachs and Eurazeo portfolio company, now acquired by carsales.com. Before that, Velayutham held various leadership roles at Microsoft, including for Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Microsoft Search & AI, and Microsoft Roundtable.

Speaking on the appointment, Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO, Nextiva said, “Nextiva is on a mission to transform how businesses connect and engage with their customers and teams. As we look to the next phase of growth, Senthil is the right leader with a real passion for customer driven innovation, and an impressive track record of building market leading products and leading highly effective, global teams.”

“Nextiva believes that customer experience is the key to business success. In the next phase of transformation, Nextiva will provide industry-leading solutions that enable businesses to understand, engage and delight their customers across multiple channels. I am really excited to join Tomas and the team to deliver Nextiva’s vision to businesses of all sizes around the world,” Senthil Velayutham added.

Earlier this year, Nextiva announced its acquisition of Simplify360, an AI customer experience platform. The acquisition opens the door to the Asia-Pacific market for Nextiva, as the company expands to support more businesses globally. Nextiva claims to have raised $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its first funding round at a $2.7B valuation in late 2021.

