scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

New Balance appoints Radeshwer Davar as country manager

Radeshwer will be looking to make the direct entry of New Balance into India successful by establishing the brand strongly with Indian customers

Written by BrandWagon Online
The brand’s mission is to demonstrate responsible leadership
The brand’s mission is to demonstrate responsible leadership

New Balance appoints Radeshwer Davar as the country manager for India and will be spearheading the expansion of the brand as a direct entity in the growing Indian market.

The brand’s mission is to demonstrate responsible leadership while building global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host.

Previously as a vice president with Reliance Brands, Radeshwer was heading Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Versace business in India.

Also Read
Also Read

With over 15 years of experience in the retail industry across luxury, athleisure, and sporting goods, Radeshwer will be looking to make the direct entry of New Balance into India successful by establishing the brand strongly with Indian customers and delivering sustainable growth.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-06-2023 at 16:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market