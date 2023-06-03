New Balance appoints Radeshwer Davar as country manager

New Balance appoints Radeshwer Davar as the country manager for India and will be spearheading the expansion of the brand as a direct entity in the growing Indian market.

The brand’s mission is to demonstrate responsible leadership while building global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host.

Previously as a vice president with Reliance Brands, Radeshwer was heading Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Versace business in India.

Also Read How content delivery can boost profits for OTT platforms

With over 15 years of experience in the retail industry across luxury, athleisure, and sporting goods, Radeshwer will be looking to make the direct entry of New Balance into India successful by establishing the brand strongly with Indian customers and delivering sustainable growth.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook