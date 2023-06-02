NeuralGarage collaborates with Amazon India

NeuralGarage and its proprietary tech, VisualDub, has created a global first use case in generative AI with its collaboration with Amazon India.

Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO NeuralGarage said “There is a lot of news around what is possible with generative AI technology, but it takes a client like Amazon to back new tech into its business, actually walk the talk and show the world what is possible. It has always been our vision at NeuralGarage to harness the true potential of generative AI to make communication seamless and make dubbed content look visually authentic.”

Advertising creatives and other marketing content in India are usually produced and shot in one language (usually Hindi) and then dubbed into several different languages, making them look inauthentic to regional viewers. NeuralGarage helps repurpose those creatives by making them look native and local for regional consumers through its proprietary technology, ‘VisualDub’.

Additionally, the NeuralGarage team has collaborated with Amazon India for its Amazon Daily and Amazon Fresh ad campaigns that went live across TV and digital platforms.

Its collaboration with the ecommerce giant represents a global first-use case of integrating generative AI technology in multilingual lipsync. VisualDub helped Amazon India with visually dubbing its ad creatives into seven different regional languages.

NeuralGarage’s VisualDub has helped with multilingual lip sync in content and media.

