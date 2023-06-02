Network18 ropes in Sunil Sharma to lead tech transformation

Network18 announced the appointment of Sunil Sharma as chief product and technology officer.

In his new role, Sharma will lead the group’s convergence and digital technology initiatives, including tech architecture, content, data and monetisation management tools, software and product engineering for all general and business news brands under the group’s umbrella. He will focus on disruptive technologies such as generative AI to improve processes, develop audiences, localise stories and distribute content.

Sharma brings with him over two decades of ‘Big Tech’ experience in software product development across sectors such as telecom, retail, media streaming and edtech businesses. Prior to joining Network18, Sunil was vice president of engineering at Byju’s, where he spearheaded customer experience and customer support technology initiatives. Before that, he served at Amazon for over seven years, making contributions in retail, logistics, and Prime Video.

Rajat Nigam will continue to lead as the group CTO, spearheading overall broadcast tech efforts, including broadcast IT/infrastructure, technology operations, cyber security, enterprise IT and cloud, and infra operations.

As part of the process, the group’s broadcast and digital news operations are being converged while keeping technology at the core of it.

