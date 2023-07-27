scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Netflix lowers ad prices, to rework agreement with Microsoft

Netflix is also reworking its agreement with Microsoft to reduce the revenue guarantee and those terms are still being settled

Written by Reuters
Netflix has had early discussions to sell ads through other partners in addition to Microsoft
Netflix has had early discussions to sell ads through other partners in addition to Microsoft

Netflix is restructuring its advertising partnership with Microsoft and lowering ad prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Netflix has had early discussions to sell ads through other partners in addition to Microsoft, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The streaming company selected Microsoft last year to provide technology and sell ads on its behalf, in part because Microsoft offered to pay a “revenue guarantee,” pledging to deliver a large amount of money to Netflix, the report said.

Also Read

Netflix is also reworking its agreement with Microsoft to reduce the revenue guarantee and those terms are still being settled, the report added.

Also Read

Microsoft and Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 10:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS