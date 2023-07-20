Netflix announces end of password sharing in India

Netflix today ended password sharing in India. In a statement, Netflix said, “We will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India.”

The company added, “We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

