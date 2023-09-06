Netcore Cloud expands its Martech leadership team; onboards Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar

Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech and Customer Experience company has announced two new additions to its leadership team. Kuldeep Sengar has joined as the Group chief technology officer (Group CTO) along with Praveen Sridhar who has been appointed as the vice president, Growth and Special Projects.

Speaking on the appointments, Kapit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, “Netcore Cloud is at a pivotal juncture as the company continues to strengthen its presence globally and venture into newer international markets. While Kuldeep’s profound technological insights and ambitions perfectly align with our ethos, Praveen’s deep understanding of consumer experiences will prove its vitality in our expansion and growth trajectory in the times ahead. We are confident these appointments will fortify our capabilities and strengthen the company’s position as a worldwide leader in technology and customer engagement experiences.”

With over 17 years of global experience fro organisations including Microsoft, Loylty Rewardz (A BillDesk Company), Snipp Inc., and startups, Sengar has expertise in technological and business strategies, complemented by knowledge of international markets.

Kuldeep Sengar, Group CTO, Netcore Cloud stated, “It brings me immense pleasure and gratitude to join the Netcore Cloud family. With our shared dedication and passion, I am confident that we will consistently push limits, explore uncharted territories, and set new industry standards globally. The future looks promising, and I’m eager to contribute to Netcore’s next growth chapter.”

Sridhar’s tenure in customer engagement, advocacy and having worked with a range of cultures as part of growth journeys with companies including Freshworks, TCS, and Lummo. He has expertise in personalising customer experiences at scale, providing value for customers’ investments, and maintaining a continual partnership with customers.

“As we start to place a renewed emphasis on customer delight and invest in building a strong community of customers, our goal is to ensure they achieve business success with Netcore’s suite of products. Focusing on Emotional Investment and Continual partnership are the two barrels that need to fire in sync for us to grow. In this new phase of prioritizing consumer experience, I’m thrilled to join the company’s leadership team. Through our insight-backed systems, we aim to enhance customer intelligence in consumer engagement endeavors and to be a guiding force in businesses’ journey to profitability,” Praveen Sridhar, vice president – Growth and Special Projects added.

