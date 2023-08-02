Netcore Cloud appoints Mahesh Narayanan as chief marketing growth officer

Netcore Cloud, a MarTech and customer experience company, has appointed Mahesh Narayanan as its chief marketing growth officer. In his new role, Narayanan will be pivotal in accelerating the company’s global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning by leveraging his marketing expertise to drive growth strategies effectively.

Talking about the appointment, Kalpit Jain, global CEO, Netcore Cloud, said, “Narayanan is a world-class business leader whose deep understanding of marketing technology and inspirational leadership will build on the foundations to rejuvenate our marketing team as a high-performance growth engine and take Netcore to the next level. He represents our core values of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and can-do attitude.”

With over two decades of experience in the digital industry, Narayanan has a history of identifying emerging digital trends early and creating businesses around them.

“I’m happy to come on board Netcore Cloud as the company enters the next phase of expansion powered by our cutting-edge generative AI-powered products and solutions, which are transforming the world of marketing technology. I’m honored to contribute my experience in leading our global marketing efforts to continue driving brand recognition and amplify demand generation as we continue to grow around the world,” Mahesh Narayanan added.

Under Narayanan’s strategic vision and operational leadership, the company is primed to ascend the heights in the global SaaS landscape.

