NetApp appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior VP and general manager for Asia Pacific

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based in Singapore, Sotiropoulos will preside over NetApp’s business and spearhead the company’s expansion plans in the region, the company stated. Reporting to NetApp president Cesar Cernuda, his priorities include growing NetApp’s enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and extending its leadership in regional markets.

Sotiropoulos has over three decades of experience in the technology industry, leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities. He most recently served as VP of Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage. He has also led teams at IBM and Lenovo.

Sotiropoulos takes over from Sanjay Rohatgi, who will be departing the company to pursue opportunities outside of the company, after nearly four years of leading NetApp’s sales teams in Asia Pacific, the company informed.

Speaking on the appointment,Cesar Cernuda, president at NetApp said, “As a global company, and having spent many years in APAC myself, we appreciate the importance of building and strengthening our long-standing relationships with business communities in the region. With Andrew joining us, we will continue to grow our business as we empower our customers wherever they are on their respective cloud transformation journeys.”

“NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organizations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments,” Andrew Sotiropoulos, senior vice president and general manager, NetApp Asia Pacific, added.

