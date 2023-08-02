Nestle India’s chairman Suresh Narayanan to chair IAA IndIAA awards

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the jury for its annual IndIAA Awards. The association has announced that Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India will chair the jury for the awards.

Additionally, the association will have M R Jyothy, managing director, Jyothy Laboratories, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India, Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India, Arun Srinivas, director and head – ads business, Meta, and Veetika Deoras, vice president – brands, marketing and data, The Indian Hotels Company as other jury members.

Talking about the jury, Abhishek Karnani, vice president, IAA and chairperson IndIAA Awards Committee, said, “In their eighth year now, the IndIAA awards have been recognised as a hallmark of creative excellence in our industry. Since the awards are presented to the co-creators of the work, this event enjoys a very high profile audience of advertisers, creative agencies, media agencies, OOH agencies and PR agencies. This year, we are pleased to announce that the prestigious four AFAA Changemakers For Good Awards will also be presented at our event, adding a new and meaningful element to our efforts.”

Moreover, IndIAA awards are judged only by senior advertisers that include a selected group of senior editors of trade publications who review advertising everyday, prepare a shortlist.

