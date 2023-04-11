Nestlé MILKYBAR launches campaign ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’

The food and beverage company Nestlé has launched a new marketing campaign, ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’ for its white chocolate, MILKYBAR. The campaign highlights the relationship of mother and her child and shows how a slight nudge from the mother to imagine leads to fun learning for the child.

The campaign has been launched across television and digital platforms.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, head – confectionery business, Nestlé India said, “We wanted to build on the world that MILKYBAR has created – one of imagination, learning and curiosity. We wanted to focus on this strong mother child bond and how she can subtly nudge the child to unlock learning by the power of their own imagination”

“With the new MILKYBAR thematic, we aim to build brand relevance with mothers and children with the message ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’. It leverages the concept of learning new things while they engage in imaginative play everyday,” Joy Chauhan, chief client officer – Wunderman Thompson South Asia and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, commented.

