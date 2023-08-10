Nescafé Sunrise celebrates moments of togetherness through its latest campaign

NESCAFÉ Sunrise has announced the launch of its latest campaign for Tamil Nadu, known as the key market for the brand. The campaign emanates from the deep understanding of the South household and the integral role that coffee plays in their life.

Conceptualised and executed by BBH India, the campaign objective is to showcase the role of NESCAFÉ Sunrise in strengthening the bond and relationship between the couple while keeping the key product intrinsics of rich aroma of the granulated coffee at the heart of the story. The TV commercial aims to entrench the brand as the perfect choice for a great start to the day.

NESCAFÉ Sunrise understands the aspirations of the woman of the household. She aspires to a marriage that is equal and full of love and togetherness. While she unconditionally prioritises her family over anything else. She never gets a break, even the idea of taking time out does not occur to her.

In line with this insight, the TVC depicts a gesture of love from her spouse, who makes the effort to give her a break from some of her routine chores in her hectic morning.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunayan Mitra, director – Coffee and Beverages business said, “A proud coffee culture exists in the southern part of India. In most households, in that region, the day starts with coffee and it is also the beverage that brings families closer, every morning. Over the last 40 years, NESCAFÉ Sunrise has positioned the beverage in a progressive household– aimed at stimulating moments of togetherness. In our latest communication we take this journey forward where a cup of Nescafé Sunrise enables a moment in the busy lives of a modern couple, the underlying insight being – small acts of gratitude and appreciation make a big difference in a relationship.”

Also Read Mankind Pharma’s Prega News unveils AI marketing campaign with actress Anushka Sharma

Moreover, the TVC will be released across prominent digital channels as well.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Radhika Burman, SVP and head of Delhi, BBH India said, “In this piece of communication the focus is on small gestures of love and appreciation that go a long way to strengthen a relationship. Our stories on NESCAFÉ Sunrise keeps relationships and togetherness at the heart of the conversation to ensure that the brand is relevant, loved and resides in the everyday consciousness of consumers.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook