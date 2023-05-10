NESCAFÉ launches “Jo banaye, special ban jaaye” campaign

NESCAFÉ has launched a new campaign to showcase the ease of making NESCAFÉ Cold Coffee.

The brand has also launched a television commercial that highlights the story of how a young boy paves his way out of doing household chores in the absence of an essential member of the family – the house help, by making NESCAFÉ Classic Cold Coffee for the family. The television commercial has been conceptualised by McCann India, the company informed.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunayan Mitra, head, Coffee and Beverages, Nestlé India said, “The love for cold coffee is growing in India as many youngsters are entering the category through cold coffee. Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase how coffee connects loved ones at home and how easy it is to make an indulgent glass of cold coffee using NESCAFÉ.”

“To dispel the belief that it’s difficult to make great-tasting Cold Coffee, we decided to show how the young teenage son of the family uses this incorrect perception to his advantage and enjoys the privilege of not having to do laborious home chores. The film uses the popular and iconic NESCAFÉ sonic branding (Paparapa) in a clever manner by making it a part of the pivotal dialogue in the story, making it more than just a musical hook,” Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and head of creative, McCann India added.

