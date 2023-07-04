NESCAFÉ launches all-in-one frappe with ‘Frappe jahan, hangout wahan’ campaign

NESCAFÉ has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of all-in-one frappe. The all-in-one frappe is a cold pre-mix that ensures a café-like taste and experience of cold coffee at home by just adding cold water to the pre-mix. The new product is supported by an integrated campaign ‘Frappe Jahan, hangout wahaan’.

The launch of all-in-one frappe is based on market insights which suggest that youngsters are moving into the world of coffee through cold coffee consumption. The new product is poised to tackle the perception that preparing cold coffee is a task and does not have the same consistency and taste every time it is prepared. The campaign ‘Frappe Jahan, hangout wahaan’ also addresses the same notion.

“Many consumers are adopting cold coffee as the beverage of choice and while there is a sharp consumption skew in summers, cold coffee, is relevant through the year. The new product has been brought to life through a television commercial that showcases a fun, hangout moment in the everyday life of young friends over a delicious glass of cold coffee,” Sunayan Mitra, head, coffee and beverages, Nestlé India, said.

The TVC has been conceptualised and created by McCann India. The new campaign will go live on digital and television.

“The television commercial is a showcase of the functional and the emotional notes that the product touches upon. The television commercial showcases a simple story of three youngsters in their first jobs, amid a typical angsty urban day, and how a friend offers them NESCAFÉ Frappe for a moment of cool respite,” Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and head of creative, McCann India, said.

