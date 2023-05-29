NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCU films and TV series to India. The partnership bolsters JioCinema’s program offering and ensures that its viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU’s content portfolio. The portfolio will be fueled by Comcast NBCUniversal’s powerhouse production entities and brands, which includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

NBCU’s programming will live in a peacock-branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced ‘JioCinema Premium’ SVOD tier. The viewers will have access to series like Young Rock, a heartfelt comedy starring Dwayne Johnson that tells the story of his life and the people he’s met along the way; action thriller The Lazarus Project; and The Lovers, a darkly romantic comedic drama.

Indian audiences can also enjoy Peacock Originals including Bel-Air, a reimagining of the ‘90s comedy series that starred Will Smith; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off series starring Adam Devine who reprises his character from the film; and The Calling, an investigative drama series. Critically acclaimed dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of the deal.

Contributing to JioCinema’s SVOD lineup at launch will be the streaming premieres of movies from the Hollywood studio, which has already amassed more than $2 billion at the global box office, including DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the sci-fi horror film M3GAN, from James Wan and Blumhouse.

Movies from the Despicable Me/Minions and Fast franchises, including the released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the anticipated IMAX-shot thriller Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in the future.

Also Read GOVO ropes in Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador

The partnership leverages JioCinema’s reach and expertise to introduce Indian audiences to the Peacock brand and NBCU’s portfolio, while JioCinema cements its position as the largest OTT service in the market, reinforced by a volume of films and series from NBCU.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook