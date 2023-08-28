scorecardresearch
NBA unveils campaign #ThisIsBasketball with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh

#ThisIsBasketball focuses on different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the year
The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the year

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has rolled out its campaign #ThisIsBasketball, starring actor and NBA brand ambassador for India Ranveer Singh. The campaign aims to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country.

The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community and capture the true essence of the sport.

According to NBA, the first video is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game. Additionally, #ThisIsBasketball focuses on different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.

The video also features professional Indian players such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 13:02 IST

