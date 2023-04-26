Nautica announces Aditya Roy Kapur as the brand ambassador; unveils SS-23 campaign

Nautica on Wednesday announces Bollywood actor, Aditya Roy Kapur as its brand ambassador. Aditya Roy Kapur will spearhead the campaign that marks the arrival of Nautica’s Spring Summer-23 collection for men. The brand aims to build deeper brand salience with fashion-forward men between the age of 30-45.

The SS’23 campaign will be rolled out across mediums, including outdoor, social media engagement and leading digital platforms. The brand offers a range of categories in apparel and accessories for men, women, and children and amongst other channels, and is available on Myntra, Flipkart, in addition to having a strong store presence across the country.

Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Anand, senior director, Myntra said, “The spring-23 collection reflects the summer vibes perfectly and the ad film aims to cut across demographics.”

The 60-second ad film titled “That Summer Feeling” with Aditya Roy Kapur as the face of the brand showcases the SS-23 collection at a beach side. The ad film captivates the viewer’s mind with Aditya’s looks and the SS-23 collection.

