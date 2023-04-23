National Geographic rolls out campaign #OneForChange this Earth Day

Love for our planet transcends all ages. All it takes is for one person, irrespective of their age, to take that one step that can have a magnifying impact on the planet.

National Geographic’s campaign One for Change celebrates the stories of six young changemakers, aged between 9 to 17, and their love for our planet.

As per the company, the stories of these young changemakers will be amplified across the Disney Star network as a special Earth Day initiative urging millions of viewers to prioritize sustainability in their daily lives.

Additionally, over the last one year, campaign One for Change has brought alive the powerful narratives of 30 changemakers and struck a chord with the campaign reaching out to 256 million audiences across the country.

Also Read Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

“National Geographic is committed to illuminating and furthering the knowledge of our planet for our viewers to better understand and care about our world. We launched One for Change last year as an initiative to empower individuals to bring about a small change by showcasing remarkable stories of incredible individuals. This year, we are taking it a step further by spotlighting young heroes who are passionate, determined and are harnessing their creative young minds to build a better home,” said Kevin Vaz, head – network entertainment channels, Disney Star.

The six young changemakers featured in the short films are, Bodhisatva Khanderao, Prasiddhi Singh, Haaziq Kazi, Thaaragai Aarathana, Ridhima Pandey and Ankith Suhas Rao.

On one hand, when 15-year-old Bodhisatva and his mother visit schools, colleges, self-help groups, gram panchayats and spread awareness about aforestation and tree plantation. While, 10 year-old Prasiddhi, is an awardee of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021. She founded the ‘Prasiddhi Forest’ and aided plantation of over 1 Lakh trees across the country.

Meanwhile, Haaziq Kazi calls himself a dreamer who dreams of reducing plastic waste in oceans, designed an intelligent prototype ship which could suck the plastic waste and clean the oceans. Eight year old Thaaragai Aarathana aims to spread awareness and to protect marine life from plastic waste. Thaaragai is on a mission to clean the ocean bed of plastic waste by doing cleanliness drives.

Ridhima Pandey is a 14-year-old young activist who believes in the power of complaints made to world leaders to influence climate action and raise voice against any phenomenon that threatens the climate. Ankith Suhas Rao believes that small questions lead to big changes, if the right questions are addressed to the right people and on the right platform.

The films will also be released on National Geographic India’s social media handles.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook