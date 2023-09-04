scorecardresearch
nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as chairperson

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as vice chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, former president, Microsoft India.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Nasscom, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India as its chairperson. Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as vice chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, former president, Microsoft India.

Chairperson Nambiar along with president Debjani Ghosh, will continue to work with the nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India’s position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment. The leadership’s core priorities will focus on accelerating the adoption and widespread impact of emerging technologies, enhancing India’s talent capabilities aligned with evolving job roles and tech acceleration, focusing on integrated industry solutions for scale efficiencies, sustainability and rapid innovation and building a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Nambiar, chairperson, nasscom said, “The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalization, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone. I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world.”

“We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable. I am excited to continue working with Rajesh in achieving a shared vision of India’s Techade. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Anant for his valuable contributions to the council and the broader tech ecosystem,” Debjani Ghosh, president, nasscom added.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 13:53 IST

