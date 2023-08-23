scorecardresearch
narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as creative director

With a career spanning 15 years, Rajdeepgiri brings expertise in steering the creative trajectory of brand campaigns

Prior to joining narrative, he held roles at agencies including Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B

narrative has appointed Rajdeepgiri Goswami as its creative director-art. With a career spanning 15 years, Rajdeepgiri brings a wealth of expertise in steering the creative trajectory of brand campaigns.

“narrative has been focused on brand development, communication and campaign strategy as its core service offerings, and I believe Rajdeepgiri will add huge value to the organisation. His skills and experience will help the internal team and the organisation’s positioning in the market. We are expanding, and getting talent on board who are passionate and driven to do more,” Rohit Varma, founder, narrative, said

Prior to joining narrative, he held roles at agencies including Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B. Notably, his tenure as creative director at Wildcraft also afforded him insights from the other side. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

“narrative works on a range of projects with a variety of clients, which will allow me to learn and improve in other areas of design. It features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative and take chances. Having collaborative workspaces where designers can come together to build solutions for clients is a terrific method for me to learn while also improving my talents,” Rajdeepgiri Goswami, creative director- art, narrative, said.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 17:45 IST

