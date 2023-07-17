scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nandani Creation signs Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

The company plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding, along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Nandani Creation Limited founded in 2012, is Jaipur based online first fashion player offering women Indian wear.
Nandani Creation Limited founded in 2012, is Jaipur based online first fashion player offering women Indian wear.

Nandani Creation Ltd, Jaipur based women Indian wear has announced the appointment of Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador to promote company’s brands “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” through in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements.

As a part of this association, Dixit will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the company’s reach across the country. Under the branding campaign, the company plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio. The company looks forward to having a long-standing alliance and strongly believes that the coalition will substantiate the brand philosophy.

Also Read

Commenting on the engagement, Anuj Mundhra, chairman and managing director, Nandani Creation Limited said, “We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as the face of our brands. Madhuri Dixit shares a strategic synergy with our brand. We believe this partnership will help us to connect better with our customers and communicate our brand’s philosophy. This association will also catalyze our geographical expansion and new product designs.”

Also Read

Nandani Creation Limited founded in 2012, is Jaipur based online first fashion player offering women Indian wear. The company has three brands “Jaipur Kurti”, “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” and “Amaiva By Jaipur Kurti”.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 18:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS