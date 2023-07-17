Nandani Creation signs Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

Nandani Creation Ltd, Jaipur based women Indian wear has announced the appointment of Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador to promote company’s brands “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” through in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements.

As a part of this association, Dixit will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the company’s reach across the country. Under the branding campaign, the company plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio. The company looks forward to having a long-standing alliance and strongly believes that the coalition will substantiate the brand philosophy.

Commenting on the engagement, Anuj Mundhra, chairman and managing director, Nandani Creation Limited said, “We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as the face of our brands. Madhuri Dixit shares a strategic synergy with our brand. We believe this partnership will help us to connect better with our customers and communicate our brand’s philosophy. This association will also catalyze our geographical expansion and new product designs.”

Nandani Creation Limited founded in 2012, is Jaipur based online first fashion player offering women Indian wear. The company has three brands “Jaipur Kurti”, “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” and “Amaiva By Jaipur Kurti”.

