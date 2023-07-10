Nanda steps down as Rediffusion chairman, Goyal becomes CMD

Diwan Arun Nanda has stepped down from the chairmanship of Rediffusion after 50 years at the helm of the agency. The chairmanship will move on to Sandeep Goyal, apart from his role as managing director.

Nanda was the gold medallist of the very first batch of IIM-A in 1966; he was also in the first batch of management trainees ever recruited by Hindustan Lever. He is credited to be the brain behind the ‘lightning strikes’ mnemonic of Rin. Nanda later moved onto MCM, the hottest creative shop of those times, before setting up Rediffusion in 1973.

A two time AAAI president and recipient of the Lifetme Achievement Award in the early 2000s, Nanda served on the boards of Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, Yes Bank and many more. From 1983 to 1991, he was advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Nanda was also chairman of Dentsu Young & Rubicam, the Asian joint venture of the two advertising giants.

Under his stewardship, Rediffusion launched innumerable brands, and created hundreds of award-winning campaigns that became famous, part of the language and the culture of the people.

The agency created some iconic campaigns, ranging from Jenson and Nicholson’s ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ to the enduring Airtel tune composed by AR Rahman. Other memorable campaigns include the one for Maruti Suzuki – “You are never far from a Maruti service station” and for Indian Hotels – “She is the Taj.”

“Rediffusion’s 50 years has been a dream run. I enjoyed every moment of the very many hundreds of client interactions, the strategy sessions, the creating of the campaigns and the launching of the brands … The agency under Sandeep is in good hands and I am happy to pass on the baton to him at Rediffusion.”

In 2018, Nanda and his co-founder Ajit Balakrishnan staved off bids by WPP-owned Y&R and Dentsu by buying their 40% stake and reclaimed full control of the agency in order to “take ownership of clients and their work.”

Goyal is a gold medallist in English Literature, an MBA and PhD from FMS-Delhi and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. With nine books on business, marketing and advertising to his credit, he is a well-known columnist and commentator. He has been the Group CEO of Zee Telefilms, was chairman of Dentsu India and Snapchat India and also served as head of the Punjab CSR Authority.

