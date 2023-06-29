myTrident launches ‘My Love for Home’ campaign featuring actress Roshni Chopra

myTrident has launched a new campaign #MyLoveForHome under its brand myTrident. Featuring popular actress and TV host Roshni Chopra, the brand has rolled out social media video series captivating home decor enthusiasts to curate their home spaces that define their personalities. The film showcases the actress’ love for the home featuring Trident’s collection of Indulgence bedsheets crafted with a luxurious finish coupled with quality and fine designs.

“To me, home is more than just four walls. It’s a place where I can disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with myself. It’s a place where I can be myself. And I love how myTrident home décor products help me in creating a space that represents my personality and style,” actress Roshni Chopra said.

The series helps the viewers get inspiration to create their own luxurious sanctuaries defining their unique love for home

The #MyLoveforHome series by myTrident encompasses three collections: Indulgence, Sanskriti and Nectarsoft. The collection features an assortment of bed sheets, towels and luxury rugs representing sophistication. Designed to accentuate the aesthetic appeal of any room, myTrident’s commitment to being a one-stop solution for fashionable home décor items is embodied in the series.

myTrident provides affordable and accessible luxurious products featuring a wide range of towels, bedsheets, bathrobes, rugs, comforters and many more. Designed to provide its customers with an easy shopping experience, the website offers benefits that allow customers to save time and shop for the best price.

