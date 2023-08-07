scorecardresearch
Myprotein launches “Tareeke Anek, Maksad Ek” campaign ahead of Independence Day

Through the campaign, the brand seeks to champion, embrace and celebrate diversity amongst the fitness community

Written by BrandWagon Online
Myprotein, an online sports nutrition brand has announced its’ upcoming Independence Day campaign, titled “Tareeke Anek, Maksad Ek.” The campaign aims to honour the diversity within the fitness community, where individuals from all walks of life contribute to making India a healthier and fitter nation. In line with the campaign, Myprotein will also open up exclusive discounts on the occasion of Independence Day and will also launch their new product range, namely, Keventers butterscotch and a variety of Clear Whey flavoured products.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanya Chhabra, regional marketing manager, Myprotein Emerging Markets said, “Myprotein is thrilled to launch the ‘Tareeke Anek, Maksad Ek’ campaign, where we celebrate the incredible diversity of the fitness community in India. Our vision is to create a global health movement and engage Indians to live healthier & more fulfilled lives. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire and bring together individuals from different backgrounds, united by their passion for fitness and love for their country.”

The brand has partnered with Indian athletes and influencers including Jayesh Rane, Mukesh Gahlot, Jeet Selal, Sonali Swami, Shilpa Thapa, Rashmi Rai, Afreen Hyder and more, with the campaign featuring famous players from various disciplines across Football, Basketball, Cricket, Taekwondo, MMA and the fitness community.

The sale will be live from 14th -16th August 2023.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 13:45 IST

