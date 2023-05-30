scorecardresearch
Myntra unveils virtual fashion influencer Maya ahead of EORS

Myntra aims at connecting with GenZ shoppers through the association with virtual fashion influencer,Maya

Written by BrandWagon Online
The 18th edition of EORS, is set to be held from 1st June with Early Access beginning on 31st May
In an industry first move, Myntra has introduced its virtual fashion influencer, Maya, to continue creating resonance with its thriving GenZ audience. The brand is poised to augment its end-to-end consumer experience, with Maya joining the platform’s curated set of content creators.

With GenZ’s admiration towards digital avatars and a penchant for all things experiential tech such as immersive digital gaming and virtual reality interventions, the introduction of Maya helps to unlock the potential of the Myntra virtual universe by creating resonance with young, trend-first and tech-savvy audiences, the company stated.

Maya, the virtual fashion influencer goes by ‘@maya_unlimited’ on Instagram, and is imagined to be based out of Bangalore in the Myntra virtual universe. Her attributes include being an emerging fashion stylist, with an inclination for all things trends, make-up, and fitness, among others. A quintessential Zoomer, Maya is bold and undaunted, while being a strong advocate for body positivity, mental health, equality and inclusivity, among others. She is confident, opinionated yet empathetic, and a warm-hearted humanoid. This Gemini multitasks whilst being a student as a virtual influencer on her Instagram of a growing base of 177K followers, who keep up with her for fashion and make-up inspiration, and her wholesome relatable content.

Speaking on Maya’s unveiling, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “With her distinct fashion sense and trendsetting prowess, Maya is poised to captivate and inspire our fashion-forward shoppers like never before. The launch of Maya solidifies that position further by harnessing the potential of the immersive Myntra virtual universe to engage our GenZ shoppers more effectively, right in time for EORS-18.”

Furthermore, amplifying the proposition of End of Reason Sale (EORS), Maya will be seen taking on the role of a ‘style hacker’ for the marquee shopping extravaganza. The 18th edition of Myntra’s biannual fashion event is set to begin on 1st June, with early access beginning on 31st May.

Not to mention that the association with Maya further emphasizes Myntra’s efforts at connecting deeply with the GenZ audience, whilst solidifying Myntra’s commitment to exploring the vast potential of the immersive Myntra virtual universe and GenZ’s favorite communication tools, digital avatars.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 18:01 IST

