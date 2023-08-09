Myntra unveils ‘FWD Campus Tribe’ for India’s student community

Myntra has announced the launch of FWD Campus Tribe, a student community that celebrates Gen Z and its love for all things fashion, including keeping up with the ever-evolving trends. As per the company, the campus Tribe will be a part of FWD, Myntra’s immersive app-in-app shopping experience tailored for Zoomers. Campus Tribe members, consisting of students above the age of 18, will have access to an array of benefits including a 3-month Insider Trial pack, Myntra’s loyalty program which entitles them to free shipping, Early Access during marquee events, 1:1 personal styling sessions and exciting offers on fresh arrivals/new season collection.

As a part of its student engagement initiatives, the platform will launch a series of offline events called “Myntra FWD Faces” with the 1st edition of the event scheduled to be held in Mumbai, followed by Delhi. Myntra FWD Faces will serve the objective of finding the trendiest Gen Z personalities who embody the brand’s persona and build awareness for Myntra FWD within the student community, all while generating compelling social content. The winners of the Myntra FWD Faces event will be rewarded with FWD merchandise vouchers, goodie boxes, and a chance to get featured on Myntra’s social handles and app.

Speaking on the launch, Arun Devanathan, senior director – Social Commerce, Myntra, said, “We are happy to announce the much-anticipated launch of FWD Campus Tribe, our unique, multi-city student engagement program. This initiative is designed to foster a deep connection with the vibrant student community, predominantly represented by Gen Z, an essential and influential cohort in today’s world. With FWD Campus Tribe, we embark on a journey to celebrate not only fashion but also their unbridled spirit that champions authenticity. We aim to empower students with a seamless blend of style, expression, autonomy, and community, retaining Myntra as their go-to fashion destination, a platform where they truly feel seen and heard.”

Moreover, a select subset of the FWD Campus Tribe will consist of the Campus Squad, who will act as representatives of the FWD Campus Tribe in their respective colleges and help in recruiting more students into the FWD Campus Tribe. Additionally, the proposition will see 1000+ fashion-forward student creators being onboarded to act as FWD’s voices across leading colleges in their respective cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Indore, Jaipur and Bengaluru, among others.

The FWD Campus Squad will also be tasked with building top of mind recall for Myntra, along with driving demand by the way of promoting their unique referral codes. Additionally, the Campus Squad will generate ample social content for Myntra FWD, continuing to build a strong social voice within the Gen Z community.

