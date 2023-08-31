Myntra unveils campaign Find Your Own Beauty

Myntra Beauty has launched its new marketing campaign highlighting how shoppers can discover products that effortlessly cater to individual beauty and personal care requirements. The campaign showcases the range of offerings available on the platform.

The brand campaign uses a compelling and satirical ad-film with a focus on makeup. The tagline of the campaign, ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ exemplifies the idea behind the ad film with the campaign being designed for women who have moved beyond the notion of ‘one-product-fits-all’, and recognise that customised beauty solutions that cater to an individual’s beauty requirements are the need of the hour.

Talking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, director – marketing, Myntra, said, “‘Find Your Own Beauty’ is an invitation to celebrate the unique canvas that is you. Through the lens of this ad film, we spotlight the essence of effective, tailor-made beauty and personal care solutions. We believe that each person’s beauty journey is as distinct as their personality, and this campaign brings Myntra Beauty’s high-performing range of premium and luxury offerings to the fore, especially for shoppers on their quest to find individualised, impactful head-to-toe self care solutions.”

The film begins with the protagonist talking about the ever-evolving beauty trends that have her in a tizzy, as she braces herself for an upcoming wedding. The film then cuts to a vibrant spectrum of makeup options bursting forth like a bouquet of colors – from plums, ruby, and cherry reds, to an allure of cat, doe and fox eyes.

Additionally, the campaign is executed by Toaster, produced by E02 and directed by Disha Daswani.

Moreover, the campaign is available across digital and social platforms.

