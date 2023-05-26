Myntra ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as the face of ‘End of Reason Sale’

Myntra ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the 18th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS).

Under the association, Shah Rukh will be seen in a series of ad films, with a focus on the constructs of Myntra’s EORS-18. Adding his presence and charm to the brand campaign, SRK will engage with consumers and deliver the message of EORS-18. The brand campaign will be amplified extensively via multimedia channels leading up to and during EORS-18. Shah Rukh will also have visibility on the app, to further garner the audience’s attention.

“Shah Rukh Khan is loved by all, which perfectly aligns with the essence of Myntra EORS – an inclusive fashion extravaganza that brings the best of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle within reach for people across the nation,” Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said

Speaking on the association, actor Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Fashion, for me, has always been a means of self-expression. It is a way to embrace one’s unique style and create a statement that truly reflects your personality.”

The collaboration aims to create an extraordinary shopping experience for millions of fashion enthusiasts. The highly anticipated EORS-18, starting June 1, is set to bring the most desirable brands from across the globe, in tandem with never-seen-before offers.

