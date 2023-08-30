scorecardresearch
Myntra launches OOH campaign #SpotItGetIt for FWD

The OOH campaign is conceptualised by Ideas Farm

Written by BrandWagon Online
Myntra has unveiled its outdoor (OOH) campaign #SpotItGetIt, in collaboration with Ideas Farm. The campaign aims to celebrate its newly launched initiative FWD for Gen-Z fashion enthusiasts.

As per the company, this initiative is built upon the recent film starring Myntra’s brand ambassadors, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

Talking about the outdoor campaign, Jetesh Menon, creative head, Ideas Farm, said, “We wanted the OOH to be unconventional, just like the film. To put the spotlight solely on the fashion available on the platform, we added a playful twist. The outdoor campaign has an irreverent tone to get the audience’s attention.”

FWD is a platform introduced by Myntra. With a picture uploaded on Myntra FWD, users can transform their fashion inspiration into reality by acquiring the complete ensembles showcased anywhere. This concept takes center stage in the #SpotItGetIt campaign, nudging users to shift their gaze from mere headlines to embracing the styles flaunted by Khushi and Vedang.

“Our collaboration with Myntra for the #SpotItGetIt campaign transcends conventional marketing. It’s about crafting an experience, igniting conversations, and inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace the styles they adore,” Priyanka Dey, business and strategy head, Ideas Farm, added.

Moreover, the OOH campaign is currently live across over 50 sites in four cities.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 10:01 IST

