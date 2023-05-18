Myntra launches AI-based ‘My Stylist’ feature ahead of EORS

Myntra has recently introduced a new feature on the platform, called ‘My Stylist’, an AI-powered end-to-end automated personal style guide for its customers ahead of end of reason sale (EORS). As per the company, the digital style assistant recommends the right outfits and suggests a complete look to the users.

‘My Stylist’ utilizes artificial intelligence to offer customers complete shoppable outfit recommendations based on four different factors: uploaded images from their offline wardrobes, their purchase history on the app, browsing history on the app, and what’s currently trending on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra, said, “ The launch of ‘My Stylist’ takes our commitment of democratising fashion using technology, a notch higher! Powered by machine learning and AI-based technology, this first-of-its-kind innovation at scale in the fashion space in India is poised to further take the customers’ shopping experience to the next level by recommending looks with an understanding of fashion.”

The product has been developed in-house and will be unique to the platform. The company claims the platform to be a one-of-its-kind offering at this scale in the Indian e-commerce fashion ecosystem. The feature throws recommendations from about 4.5 lakh styles from the fashion and lifestyle categories currently, which includes all topwear, bottomwear, footwear and accessories. The company claims that ‘M-Explore’ on the homepage of the app has a high engagement rate and click-through rate (CTR) of over 65%. The company expects nearly about 80% of its customers to engage with recommendations from ‘My Stylist’ feature on trial by the end of this year.

Myntra also plans to introduce elements like ‘Your Digital Wardrobe’ and ‘Save the Look’, along with additional customizable and personalized user options, which can consider factors like trends, age, gender, body type, and personal style in subsequent phases.

