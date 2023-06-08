Myntra has introduced Myntra Minis, a short-form video platform, as a part of 18th edition of End of Reason Sale. The industry-first feature is inspired by the format of snackable videos created by social media platforms to highlight products across categories, new launches and global trends that will enhance user engagement by seamlessly edutaining shoppers.

As per the company, the presence of short-form video content on social media has disrupted the way fashion, beauty and lifestyle content is consumed across the globe. The feature has been rolled out to more than 70% of existing users and is available on the Home Page, Beauty Page, and Myntra Studio, with plans in the pipeline to add it to all category pages.

On the launch of Myntra Minis, Arun Devanathan, senior director – social commerce, Myntra, said, “We are excited to launch Myntra Minis, an industry-first feature that combines the engagement of short-form content with the convenience of inspiration-led instant shopping. As we go deeper in building for our thriving base of young, trend-first shoppers, snackable videos that help them in their discovery of trends and brands felt like a fitting feature to introduce, especially as it gains popularity as a preferred content consumption medium.”

Additionally, Myntra also aims for a majority of brands on the platform to use the feature to share engaging and entertaining content making their products more accessible to customers. The feature will allow brands to engage with consumers in innovative, creative and captivating ways to showcase products and scale of their selection.

Moreover, with Myntra Minis, customers can have a detailed, cinematic, and all-around look at the presentation of items they are considering.

