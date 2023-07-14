Myntra announces ‘Rising STARS’ program; aims to boost 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands

Myntra has announced ‘Myntra Rising STARS’, a comprehensive program dedicated to strengthening the D2C ecosystem in the country. The program is looking to onboard 200 digital-first made-in-India fashion, footwear, home and accessories brands in its debut edition in the next four months and will extend end-to-end support services to accelerate their growth.

Myntra Rising STARS Program has been designed for both renowned and emerging D2C made-in-India brands with unique offerings for customers. The program will help brands by strengthening brand and intent building, optimising the cost of doing business and optimising customer acquisition cost. Brands will also have the opportunity to get deeper insights into evolving trends and preferences while getting access to millions of customers on Myntra from across the country.

Firstly, the onboarded brands will be able to opt for service-fee-based strategic account management consultation and get access to insights, advisories and the opportunity to leverage Myntra’s expertise in brand-building. Secondly, brands will have access to account management services to enable segment-based incentive structure, capital support, repayment cycle and M-Express for enhancing overall customer experience. Lastly, the Rising STARS program will provide a discovery experience through visibility to build awareness, drive reach and acquire new customers while enabling higher engagement and improving consideration. Brands will be able to communicate their stories and persona in an engaging way, reinforcing their unique identity and bringing out the true essence of their individual brand stories. Apart from focusing on immersive discovery and brand building, Myntra’s ability to bring forth pioneering speed and open-ended exchange propositions will also build salience and enhance the shopping experience.

“With evolving fashion preferences, D2C brands are poised to play a key role in fueling the growth of fashion in the country. The launch of Myntra Rising STARS program will give a boost to 200 digital-first made-in-India brands and put them on an accelerated growth path. The program will enable millions of our customers to have access to their differentiated offerings while enjoying Myntra’s experience across discovery, shopping and delivery,” Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra, said.

As per the company, India has the world’s third-largest digital purchasing base, behind the United States and China, with the online shopper base expected to touch 400-450 million by 2027. Within that, the fashion D2C market is a huge chunk estimated to reach $43.2 billion in India by 2025. Myntra Rising STARS program aims to help accelerate the growth of such brands.

