Myntra announces Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the faces of FWD

Myntra has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD, a first-of-its-kind immersive fashion experience tailored for Gen-Z on the platform. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.

Speaking on the announcement, Vijay Sharma, senior director – Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters – Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina – as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”

Myntra FWD, is an immersive fashion experience for Gen-Z on Myntra, offers an easy discovery of an assortment of 67,000+ styles and access to an eclectic mix of 500+ popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women. Offering more than 67000 styles across 500+ uber-stylish brands, FWD enables Gen-z shoppers with an immersive shopping experience, access to the best of selections, freshest styles, most viral trends, trend-spotting-to-shopping, photo search, daily drops and more

Additionally, FWD features brands including H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, Freakins and Boohoo, among others.

