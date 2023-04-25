Myfitness ropes in Hrithik Roshan as its first brand ambassador

After being acquired by Mensa Brands, MyFitness has appointed actor Hrithik Roshan as its first brand ambassador.

Ananth Narayanan, CEO and founder of Mensa Brands, commenting on the partnership, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador. Our shared dedication to the health and fitness community makes this collaboration even more meaningful.”

According to the company, Mensa builds global digital-first brands from India by partnering with the entrepreneurs, investing in the business, and bringing the team’s expertise and technology to scale the brands.

Speaking on his association with MyFitness, Hrithik Roshan said, “My association with MyFitness Peanut Butter is more of a subscription to the brand values and its products – a rare combination of healthy and tasty. I admire their passion for creating healthier options when fitness enthusiasts want to indulge. I’m in complete alignment with their vision and look forward to being a part of their growth.”

As per the company, the actor will assist MyFitness in expanding its product reach to a wider audience.

