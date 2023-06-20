scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Musk and Yaccarino to skip Cannes Lions even during brand safety push

However, Twitter did announce on Tuesday that it will explore solutions from companies that specialise in tracking the quality of ads

Written by Bloomberg
Twitter’s ad intake had dropped by 50% in a matter of months, said Musk
Twitter’s ad intake had dropped by 50% in a matter of months, said Musk

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc.’s new chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino won’t be at the advertising industry’s biggest annual event this week, even as the social networking company works to win back spending on the platform.

A Twitter spokesman confirmed that neither executive will be at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a week-long event in the South of France that attracts the industry’s most influential executives as well as key advertisers and platforms.

The social media company did announce on Tuesday that it will explore solutions from companies that specialise in tracking the quality of ads, such as DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. and Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Twitter said it would start this process to improve “brand safety and suitability controls.”

Also Read

Advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue, have been spooked by Musk’s cavalier attitude toward speech and content moderation since he bought the company last year. In March, Musk said Twitter’s ad intake had dropped by 50% in a matter of months. Fidelity cut its private valuation of the company by a third.

Yaccarino, an industry veteran who was running advertising sales at NBCUniversal, started as CEO earlier this month as part of a push to stop the bleeding. Last week, at an event in Paris, Musk said that “almost all the advertisers have said they have either come back, or they will come back.”

Yaccarino has provided “some reassurance that the advertiser would have a bigger voice at the company,” Mark Read, the CEO of WPP Plc, said in an interview from the show. “We’ll have to see how that goes.”

Also Read

Read, who runs the world’s largest advertising firm, said that some of his clients have returned to spending on Twitter. Others haven’t. His advice to them hasn’t changed. “It remains: proceed with caution,” he said.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 17:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS