scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Music festival Lollapalooza to make a comeback in January next year

BookMyShow Live will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer

Written by BrandWagon Online
The music festival’s second edition is scheduled on January 27-28, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai
The music festival’s second edition is scheduled on January 27-28, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is set to make a comeback in the country after the success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year. The music festival is gearing up for a second edition which is scheduled on January 27-28, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The music fest will feature four stages and over 20 hours of live music performed by global and local artists.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Through this initiative, the festival welcomes the #LollaSquad back for music festival in India. With community at its core, Lollapalooza India will continue its efforts for sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility under #LollaForChange and focus on creating impact through entertainment, led by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow.

Also Read

Moreover, the ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders on August 23. It is also offering a special pre-sale on tickets to the OG #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars from August 25. However, the general on-sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 will be live for everyone from August 27, 2023.

Also Read

Furthermore, global and home-grown brands such as Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, NEXA, RuPay, Levi’s and Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water along with Maharashtra Tourism will support the festival.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 17:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS