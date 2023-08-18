Music festival Lollapalooza to make a comeback in January next year

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is set to make a comeback in the country after the success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year. The music festival is gearing up for a second edition which is scheduled on January 27-28, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The music fest will feature four stages and over 20 hours of live music performed by global and local artists.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Through this initiative, the festival welcomes the #LollaSquad back for music festival in India. With community at its core, Lollapalooza India will continue its efforts for sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility under #LollaForChange and focus on creating impact through entertainment, led by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow.

Moreover, the ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders on August 23. It is also offering a special pre-sale on tickets to the OG #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars from August 25. However, the general on-sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 will be live for everyone from August 27, 2023.

Furthermore, global and home-grown brands such as Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, NEXA, RuPay, Levi’s and Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water along with Maharashtra Tourism will support the festival.

