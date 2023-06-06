MullenLowe has unveiled its new global identity, created to unite the network across 57 markets globally and differentiate it from competitors. The agency’s positioning is underpinned by research revealing innovative brands grow at twice the pace of their competitors and brands that continue to innovate grow seven times faster.

“Our icon offers the perfect metaphor. The octopus has survived over 300 million years precisely because of its fluidity and ability to adapt. It is the only organism that routinely self-edits its own DNA—a model for how brands should behave today,” says Kristen Cavallo, CEO, MullenLowe Global.

As per the agency, the new brand identity was created by MullenLowe U.S. and led by head of design, João Paz.

Talking about the new logo, João Paz said, “We want to challenge the way brands show up in the world. Our octopus is not afraid of change; it’s in its nature, its DNA. We embraced that with a fully generative identity, crafted to show personalisation at scale. Our octopus is alive. It has a will, a personality, and, above all, it wants to move. With its endless twists and turns, it has the freedom to reinvent itself infinitely.”

Furthermore, MullenLowe has invited its over 4,000 employees globally to design their own octopus using a generative app. It allows users to customise the octopus for email signatures, social and profile icons, and the background of an Apple Watch.

“We want the design system to reflect who we are and allow each person who’s part of MullenLowe to make their own mark,” Paz added.

Additionally, a pattern was created to represent inclusivity and the coming together of all the unique expressions and people who make up MullenLowe. To complete the visual identity, the system includes its own trademarked typographical treatment. The octopus’s tentacles morph into letters and numbers that create a full typeface from A to Z, and from 0 to 9.

“This is more than just a logo redesign. We have a point of view on how brands grow, and we built our identity and voice to reflect that belief. In a rapidly changing world, more of the same is not the path to long-term success. Brands need to earn and continually defend their unfair share of attention. Products might be boring, but brands can never afford to be,” Cavallo added.

Also Read Smart workers! How marketers can use generative AI to drive RoI on campaigns

Moreover, the identity has rolled out across the agency’s communications touchpoints, including the website and social media. It will be splashed across office walls.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook