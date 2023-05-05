Mullen Lintas appoints Sharon Picardo as executive director and head of Mumbai

Mullen Lintas, the creative agency of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, has appointed Sharon Picardo as executive director and head of Mumbai operations.

Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas, said, “Mullen Lintas is one of the youngest creative agency brands in India’s top 10. Building brands using the ‘Challenger’ framework, we have managed to create a quiet revolution in terms of creative reputation and growth. Mumbai being our flagship operation, this is a very coveted role in that sense. In Sharon, we found a perfect leader and team player. She has the right blend of experience, knowledge to be able to lead the fabulously talented Mumbai team and consolidate & grow the operations of Mullen Lintas, Mumbai”

As per the information, Picardo brings in 22 years of experience as a P&L head and brand strategist. She started her career as a management trainee with FCB where she worked for 15 years and left as a general manager.

Sharon Picardo expressed her excitement about joining the team, “Mullen Lintas has been making quite an impact over the last few years with their brand of creativity and also in terms of growth, the no: of new brands and categories they’ve added is quite impressive. So, when this opportunity came up, I felt that it would be an exciting challenge to take up, to team up with some of the best talent, maintain the pace and consolidate on the success. My interactions with the leadership team regarding the vision and plans for Mullen Lintas also gave me further confidence. I look forward to this exciting journey.”

Additionally, she has worked with agencies including DDB and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi leading the charge for a wide spectrum of brands. She has worked with cross-functional teams for brands including Tata Motors, Amul Parle, Big Bazaar, Renault, Diageo, NPCI, ICICI Bank, Bharti AXA, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook